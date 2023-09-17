"Wasting my goat," "Epic Showdown" - Fans react to John Cena possibly competing at a major WWE event for the first time in six years

John Cena has been the face that runs WWE for over a decade when the Leader of Cenation competed on a full-time basis. Recently, fans reacted to a report that revealed that the 16-time World Champion could possibly appear at next year's Royal Rumble to compete.

Earlier this month, John Cena returned to WWE for an extended run on Friday Night SmackDown. The Leader of Cenation immediately faced Jimmy Uso on his first night. However, the former world champion helped Jimmy by giving him an Attitude Adjustment. On this week's episode of the blue brand, the Franchise Player was confronted by Solo Sikoa, who then delivered a superkick to The Champ and attacked him before AJ Styles came out to make the save.

According to a recent report from BWE, the Leader of Cenation will compete in a first-time-ever singles match at WWE Royal Rumble against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. Fans are excited for the potential match as it reminds them of a previous bout between Umaga and Cena at the same event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if The Leader of Cenation ends up facing The Bloodline's Enforcer and elevates him to the next level, heading into WrestleMania 40.

John Cena previously competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2017 and 2018

In 2016, John Cena slowly transitioned into a part-time performer and made sporadic appearances for WWE. After he was drafted to SmackDown, Cena continued his feud with AJ Styles before going on a hiatus after the Biggest Party of The Summer.

In 2017, the Leader of Cenation returned to pick his feud against AJ Styles and capture his 16th World Championship at Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, he had a short reign as he lost the title to Bray Wyatt. Later, he spent some time on Monday Night RAW and feuded with Roman Reigns before going on another hiatus.

In 2018, Cena returned to the red brand and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Leader of Cenation made it to the final four and went on to eliminate Finn Balor. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by Shinsuke Nakamura, who eventually won the match.

Later, he spent months on both the blue and red brands. After failing to win his 17th World Championship, Cena started to call out The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34.

The Deadman appeared on the day of the event and squashed him in less than a few minutes at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's extended run? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here