[Watch] A third return happened at Survivor Series? Ex-major WWE star spotted among fans after 10 months of absence after reports of being backstage

Former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon was spotted sitting in the front row among fans at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

The Billion Dollar Princess spent over two decades in the Stamford-based company before resigning last January after her father's return as Executive Chairman. The 47-year-old has since been absent from WWE television. Last night, reports claimed Stephanie was backstage at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

While she did not make an official appearance on the Premium Live Event, Stephanie was spotted sitting in the front row among the WWE Universe as Bayley made her entrance ahead of the women's WarGames match.

In a video, Bayley was shown having a verbal altercation with a fan before knocking off his cap. In the background, Stephanie McMahon was seen laughing and clapping.

Two major returns happened at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

While Stephanie McMahon did not officially return to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton made his long-awaited comeback last night after nearly a year and a half. The Viper teamed up with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day in a WarGames match.

As Orton and his teammates celebrated their victory, CM Punk surprisingly returned after nine years of absence, receiving an unbelievable reaction from his hometown crowd.

Stephanie's husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, addressed Punk's return at the post-show press conference.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go," he said.

Do you think Stephanie will ever work for the WWE again? Sound off in the comments below.

