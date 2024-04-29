[WATCH] AEW star MJF seemingly takes a shot at Brock Lesnar; spotted for the first time since surgery

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman seemingly took a shot at Brock Lesnar at a recent public appearance after undergoing surgery.

MJF appeared at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Sunday for a meet and greet. He was wearing an arm sling after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder since physical therapy and rehabilitation reportedly didn't fetch the desired results.

In a photo op with viral wrestling fan "Brock Lesnar Guy," the former AEW World Champion did a promo and seemingly took a shot at The Beast.

"Hey, this is MJF and I'm with 'P*ss Fetish Guy' and we're so excited to see you today," MJF said.

"Brock Lesnar Guy" was looking for a new nickname since WWE is seemingly avoiding mentioning Lesnar's name on TV due to allegations against Vince McMahon. Lesnar was not named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against the former WWE Chairman, but many have linked him to the controversy since it allegedly involved a former UFC champion.

Grant accused the unnamed UFC champion of making inappropriate requests to her. Hence, MJF's comments could be a shot at The Beast Incarnate, who has held the UFC Heavyweight Title in the past.

Latest potential update on Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE television in August 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. He was reportedly slated to return at this year's Royal Rumble but the Janel Grant scandal halted any plans involving him.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer last month, WWE was reportedly trying to make some moves to bring back Lesnar. It's unclear if there were any concrete plans for The Beast, but it was just inquiries at that point.

"In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. There are movements to bring him back. I should add regarding Brock. I'm not saying he's going to be back. I have no idea if he's going to be back. I wouldn't bring him back but I can tell you that there have been inquiries made and what that means, we will wait and see. It seems like a bad idea to me. Put it that way," Alvarez said.

Lesnar was removed from several WWE platforms including the WWE 2K24 video game and the company's introduction video. However, he's still listed as a superstar on the official website.

