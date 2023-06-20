WATCH: Becky Lynch kicks former WWE Universal Champion in the face while training for Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch took to social media to share a video of her training alongside former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Lynch will compete at the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Zelina Vega, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, the winner of Bayley vs. Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus, will join the field of six.

In preparation for the match, Lynch was seen training alongside Owens, whom she hilariously kicked in the face after climbing the ladder in a video she shared on Twitter.

"Training’s going great! #ManInTheBank (Sorry @FightOwensFight)," wrote Lynch.

Check out Lynch's video and message to Owens:

WWE star Zoey Stark recently took a dig at Becky Lynch

Zoey Stark started feuding with Becky Lynch after she assisted Trish Stratus in beating The Man at Night of Champions.

During the latest match between Stratus and Lynch, Stark's interference saw the WWE veteran secure an all-important win. The Man recently stated in an interview that she would ruin Zoey's life, putting her on notice in the process.

In response, the 29-year-old claimed that she had nothing to lose at Money in the Bank and hoped that Lynch's family would be present in London to witness Stark win the briefcase.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote the following:

"Ruin my life, Becky? I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I hope your family is there live to watch me climb up the ladder and grab that contract with your broken body beneath it#StarkAttack#MITB."

Stark and Lynch are guaranteed to cross paths during the Money in the Bank Match.

However, things could get complicated for The Man if Trish Stratus also qualifies for this year's Ladder Match. In a few hours, the 47-year-old will face Raquel in a qualifier match.

