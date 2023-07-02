Watch: Bloodline member in tears ahead of Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank; says he has never seen Roman Reigns like this

WWE veteran Paul Heyman provided an update on Roman Reigns' status ahead of The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank. The Wiseman teared up while talking about the ongoing feud between the Anoa'i family members.

The Tribal Chief is set to team up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos at the premium live event in London. The match was set up after Jimmy and Jey decided to go their separate ways and laid out both Reigns and Sikoa with multiple superkicks.

Ahead of the mega encounter, Kayla Braxton got in touch with Paul Heyman to know Roman Reigns' status. The special counsel noted that he has never seen The Tribal Chief like this. Heyman then got teary-eyed while noting that he has known the Anoa'i family for 40 years and the fans will not see The Tribal Chief or the Head of the Table tonight, but a warrior that was raised by the wild Samoans.

Heyman also added that it's not going to be enough for Reigns to prove that The Usos are not the greatest tag team in the history of WWE, and he's going to wipe them off the face of the company.

With Paul Heyman sounding concerned and Roman Reigns looking to teach his cousins a lesson, what do you think will go down in the main event of WWE Money in the Bank? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

