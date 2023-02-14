WATCH: Brock Lesnar plays a prank on a WWE fan

Brock Lesnar was involved in a light-hearted moment with a young WWE fan on tonight's edition of RAW.

Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are all set to collide at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber. The two top stars were involved in a contract signing on tonight's episode of RAW. The Beast Incarnate was in a good mood and played an amusing prank on a kid at ringside.

Brock Lesnar pretended to give his hat to the kid by placing it on his head. A couple of seconds later, Lesnar took the hat off and walked away.

Check out the footage below:

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's feud will likely end at Elimination Chamber

Lashley and Lesnar are currently at 1-1 in singles competition. The rubber match between the two behemoths will decide who's the most dominant superstar in all of WWE.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Lashley defeated Lesnar to become WWE Champion. Here's what he had to say following the big victory:

"It was one of the greatest moments. We talked about it this week. Beating Brock Lesnar is a big step in my career. And going out there was the main thing I wanted to do as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had. Everybody knows Brocks gonna throw you around a lot, he's gonna hit the F5. He's gonna try to beat you up, he's gonna try to beat you down. I wanted to see if I can take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had and then I pinned him at the end. So, of course, this is a beautiful victory for me."

Lesnar then defeated Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022. Both men are hell-bent on leaving Elimination Chamber 2023 with their hands held high. Only time will tell who comes out on top when these two mammoths collide.

What was your reaction to Lesnar's heartfelt moment with the young fan? Will Lesnar defeat Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber?

