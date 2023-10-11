[Watch] Chelsea Green reacts to former WWE champion saying he gets to "f**k her every night"

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently reacted to a video in which her husband made a shocking statement about their love life.

Green has tied the knot with former United States Champion Matt Cardona nearly two years ago. While she returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year, her husband remains currently active on the independent circuit.

At a recent wrestling show in which Cardona performed, fans started chanting, "We want Chelsea!"

"You may want Chelsea but I'm the only one who gets to f**k her each and every night!" The Indy God responded to the fans' chants.

The Women's Tag Team Champion recently posted a reaction video of herself on her Instagram stories. Green initially seemed pleased with the crowd chanting her name. However, she was shocked by her husband's response. She covered the camera with her hand and uttered, "What the f**k?"

Chelsea Green struggled to make it in the WWE

The Women's Tag Team Champion initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2018. However, she was released from her contract in 2021, a few months after making her main roster debut.

The 32-year-old made a surprise return last January at Royal Rumble. She has since become one of the popular stars on Monday Night RAW. In a recent interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling, Green recalled her struggles to reach where she is today:

"When you come to WWE, the WWE Universe doesn't always know the struggle it took to get there. They see you debut at the Royal Rumble, they see you set a record, they see you win the championship two times – but what they don't see is the 10 years I put in prior to this. What they don't see is the blood, sweat, and tears, or the times I've taken these insane bumps or I've had these crazy matches. I've literally done everything you can do as a female wrestler up until you get to WWE. For me, people may think it's annoying that I ask for everything -– but guess what? That's why I'm here," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

