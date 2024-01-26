[WATCH] CM Punk calls former MITB winner "my only friend"

CM Punk had a heartfelt message for a popular WWE Superstar in a new video.

Punk is one of the most controversial entities in the history of pro wrestling. The former WWE Champion made his WWE return at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames event.

WWE recently uploaded a 2024 Royal Rumble vlog focusing on CM Punk. The vlog features Punk's backstage interactions with several WWE Superstars, including his real-life friend Bayley.

Punk referred to The Role Model as "my only friend" in the vlog. Bayley responded by assuring fans that she's got Punk's back forever.

Check it out below:

Bayley on her relationship with CM Punk; her thoughts on his return

Bayley was beside herself with joy over Punk's WWE return after almost a decade. She later had a chat with the NY Post and opened up about her friendship with Punk.

“In the beginning, I was like, ‘He just likes me because she likes me and she doesn’t like many people I guess. It was cool,” Bayley said of the early days of her friendship with Lee. “When we would go out once in a while or we’d be texting and she’d be like. ‘Oh yeah, Phil said this or he says hi’ or he’d show up when we’re having coffee. I’m like, ‘Woah, that’s cool. He thinks I’m cool.”

She also touched upon his return:

“To have him backstage is so crazy, to see him walking around,” Bayley said. “But he has the biggest smile on his face. He looks so happy. He gives me the best hugs. He’s like, ‘This one’s from me. This one’s from April.’ It’s nice to have him there but it makes me want her around. So I’m like, ‘Hey what’s up? What are you doing? Are you gonna hang out with us?’ ‘Sorry, I’m watching [our dog] Larry’” [H/T NY Post]

Bayley is incredibly close with AJ Lee as well. The Role Model would love to have Lee back on WWE TV now that Punk has returned.

Drop your reaction to CM Punk and Bayley's wholesome backstage interaction!

