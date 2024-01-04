Watch: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and more WWE stars name the most underrated move

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and more WWE stars have revealed what they consider to be the most underrated move in professional wrestling.

Punk was let go by AEW in September and made his return to WWE last November at Survivor Series. The controversial star has already declared that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match and had an interesting interaction with Cody Rhodes backstage last month on RAW.

The American Nightmare noted that he intends to win the Royal Rumble to finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The two stars shook hands before Rhodes walked away to end the segment. Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but came up short in his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

WWE shared a new video today featuring Punk, Rhodes, and several more WWE stars. In the video, superstars were asked to name the most "slept on move". Punk named his finisher, the GTS, and Cody Rhodes said it was a Dropkick. Maxxine Dupri said it was a Wristlock, and Mick Foley claimed it was the Sleeper Hold. Cody Rhodes went on to name several more underrated wrestling moves and you can check out the video below.

Vince Russo claims CM Punk won't make the same mistake as a WWE legend

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that CM Punk will not make the same mistake that The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin allegedly made in 1998.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo stated that both The Undertaker and Stone Cold refused to turn heel before the main event of SummerSlam 1998 because they were good friends. Russo claimed that Punk knows what is best for business and would avoid that mistake.

"Because like I said, I was in that spot and I was so adamant about it because I knew it was what was best for business. But I also understood 1000% why Vince did what he did. It's 'Taker and Austin. This is the kind of match they wanted. I totally got it, but I also knew they weren't going to get the reaction they thought they were going to get." [9:38 - 10:40]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will be competing in a Triple Threat match this Friday night to determine his opponent at the premium live event. Only time will tell how the card for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia shapes up in the months ahead.

