[Watch] CM Punk makes obscene gesture at Rhea Ripley after defeating Dominik Mysterio at WWE show

CM Punk emerged victorious in his first WWE match in nearly ten years, and after the bout, he made an obscene gesture at Rhea Ripley.

The Straight Edge Superstar had a match against Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Live Holiday Tour in Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023. This was Punk's first match in the Stamford-based company since 2014. Rhea Ripley was present ringside to accompany her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik. Mami interfered in the bout by attacking Punk while the referee was distracted, but the Second City Saint still won the match with his GTS finishing move.

A fan recently took to Twitter to share a clip of what happened after CM Punk pinned Dominik Mysterio at a live show in Madison Square Garden. The Voice of the Voiceless flipped off Rhea Ripley after the match.

You can watch the fan's tweet featuring CM Punk flipping off Mami here.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo explained why CM Punk must win the 2024 Royal Rumble

CM Punk is already announced for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he will compete against 29 other men for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 40. The Second City Saint already vowed that he was going to win the 30-man Rumble match, which will also include Cody Rhodes.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo explained why CM Punk should not lose the 2024 Royal Rumble. He also thinks The Straight Edge Superstar will lose to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

"I don't think he [CM Punk] can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that, because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro," Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes will win the Men's Royal Rumble Match back-to-back or if Punk will win the bout for the first time in his career.

