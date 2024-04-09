[WATCH] CM Punk shares a moment with John Cena after the WrestleMania 40 main event

In the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2, Cody Rhodes was victorious over Roman Reigns. Post-match, he celebrated in the ring with John Cena, CM Punk, and other superstars.

Punk and Cena are former long-term rivals. In 2011, the two superstars competed for the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The match is regarded as one of the best professional matches of all time.

During Rhodes' post-match celebrations, Punk interacted with Cena in the ring and a video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. Punk is currently signed to Monday Night RAW, meanwhile, Cena jumps ship from RAW to SmackDown.

Watch the video of Punk and Cena interacting:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk warned Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 40

Following WrestleMania 40, CM Punk warned Drew McIntyre after costing him the World Heavyweight Championship.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Title but was dethroned within minutes, courtesy of Damian Priest, who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking with ESPN, Punk stated he wanted to make McIntyre "interesting". He said:

"Listen, listen, just keep your voice down, I don't cause problems everywhere I go [seemingly referencing his alleged backstage issues in AEW]. I just, I wanted to make Drew interesting. I wanted to show him what's important isn't on the internet; what's important is inside that building. And those people, after his two matches, yes he had two, he won one, he lost the more important one, they were chanting 'CM Punk.'"

Judging by his actions at WrestleMania 40, Punk has seemingly gotten the green light to return to in-ring competition. However, nothing has been confirmed on WWE's behalf.

Meanwhile, John Cena has teased another full-time WWE run. The 16-time World Champion's latest match was against Solo Sikoa, whom he defeated at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in 2023.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Were you happy to see CM Punk and John Cena at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion