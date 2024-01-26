[WATCH] CM Punk spotted backstage with WWE star he legitimately hated

CM Punk was spotted with an interesting name backstage in a new video shared by WWE.

Punk wasn't fond of The Miz for a very long time and even took a profane shot at him back when he used to work on WWE Backstage on FOX. Many fans believed that Punk was sour over the fact that The A-Lister headlined WrestleMania while he never did.

Here's exactly what Punk wrote in his tweet that he later deleted, back then:

“Go s*ck a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia you f**king dork.”

Things changed when CM Punk appeared backstage on RAW in early 2023. He reportedly cleared the air with The Miz during his surprise visit to the red brand. Months later, Punk made his massive return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In Punk's Royal Rumble 2024 vlog, he can be seen hanging out with none other than The Miz, and it seems like the two stars are good friends now.

The Miz's reaction to CM Punk's shot at him

In July 2020, The Miz appeared on the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast. The former WWE Champion opened up about CM Punk's comments attacking him and was surprised over the same. He stated that he thought the two stars were friends.

“I have no idea to be honest with you. Like, I still to this day have no idea. To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it’s just like one of those things where you’re like, ‘God, man.’ I don’t know. I just don’t know, like I really don’t. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly — I don’t know. I don’t get it. I don’t get him.”

Punk quite possibly saw The Miz's response and regretted saying what he did. Thankfully, the two veterans are on good terms now, judging by their backstage interaction on WWE TV.

What do you think? Has The Miz forgiven Punk for his past comments targeting him?

