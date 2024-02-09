[WATCH] CM Punk wants to cause "trouble" at WrestleMania 40 press conference

CM Punk will be hosting the WrestleMania 40 press conference, alongside Big E, Pat McAfee, and Michael Cole.

Punk won't be in action at WrestleMania XL but is likely to be a part of the build-up to the show. During the Men's Royal Rumble match, he suffered a tricep injury, which forced him out of action.

In a recently uploaded clip by WWE, Punk was seen arriving at the location of the WrestleMania 40 press conference. The former WWE Champion boldly stated that he wanted to cause "trouble" at the press conference.

The press conference will feature The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare recently seemingly gave away his WrestleMania 40 main event spot to The Great One, which caused a huge turmoil within the WWE Universe.

Fans on social media started trending the hashtag "We Want Cody", as the majority remains in favor of Rhodes headlining WrestleMania XL against Reigns.

Bret Hart recently spoke about CM Punk and FTR

CM Punk and FTR have often paid tribute to the legendary Bret Hart on live television.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports Australia, The Hitman discussed Punk and FTR's tributes. He appreciated the gesture by Punk or his former AEW colleagues. Hart said:

"I seem to be as revered or popular as I’ve ever been - and it’s maybe because of the salutes I’ve been getting from guys like Punk, and FTR, different wrestlers have mentioned my name, or do something that I did in the ring as a nod or a salute to me, and I appreciate all that. I think CM Punk alone has done a lot to remind wrestling fans to take a look back at some of the stuff that I was doing, and how good it was,"

Punk was seemingly set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, a match between the two men is off the cards, as of now at least.

