[WATCH] Cody Rhodes and his ally take down Bloodline member after WWE SmackDown goes off-air

Cody Rhodes and his former WWE tag team partner turned the tables on a member of The Bloodline after Friday Night SmackDown went off the air.

Following the latest edition of SmackDown, The American Nightmare and Jey Uso seemed to have a blast hanging out together. In a dark match, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Main Event Jey.

However, the surprise arrival of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the last minute distracted the former WWE Tag Team Champion. Their interference allowed The Ring General to retain his IC title over Uso. Following the contest, Bloodline members attacked the 38-year-old star before The American Nightmare rushed out to help.

However, The Enforcer chickened out and left Jimmy Uso at the mercy of the RAW Superstars. In a video shared on X/Twitter, the Bloodline member tried to play nice with Cody Rhodes and Main Event Jey, but it didn't work out.

Wrestling veteran is fed up with Cody Rhodes' current storyline in WWE

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke his mind and shared that it's high time that Rhodes "finish his story" and move on.

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare face-off ahead of their WrestleMania 40 clash. The former Intercontinental Champion vouched to dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed Cody Rhodes' current gimmick has been dragged by WWE.

"I will be so god d*mn glad when they finish this story. Please finish the F'n story! I got it. But I don't know. I was trying to pay attention to some of it, but then it got to the end. [It] takes them forever to get into it," he said.

It would be fascinating to see if Cody Rhodes gets to complete his story at The Showcase of the Immortals this April.

