Watch: Cody Rhodes arrives to WWE SmackDown with a special friend

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make a special appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown, and he's not coming alone. A video released by the company revealed that he's brought a longtime friend who once accompanied him during his time in AEW.

The American Nightmare eliminated CM Punk this past Saturday night to win the Men's Royal Rumble match for the 2nd year in a row. He will likely challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, but World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins gave the veteran an interesting sales pitch on this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Rollins wants Rhodes to select him as his WrestleMania 40 opponent and made a compelling argument on RAW. Rhodes told The Visionary that he would think about it and is set to make his decision later tonight on the blue brand. Both CM Punk and The Rock have reportedly been spotted backstage ahead of tonight's show in Alabama.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE posted a new video showing the veteran arriving at tonight's show. Cody Rhodes can be seen walking with his beloved dog Pharoah in the post below.

Former WWE manager comments on a potential title run for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is determined to finish his story and capture a major title at WWE WrestleMania.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE legend Dutch Mantell commented on a potential tile reign for Cody Rhodes down the line. Mantell claimed that Rhodes may not be champion for long if he captures the title this year. The veteran added that the popular RAW star is not as interesting as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

"Don't you think that it's a much more interesting story with the heels having the title than to put it on Cody? And Cody, I don't think he can keep it for long. I don't know what kind of story he could tell. But he is not as interesting as Roman, The Usos, and Paul Heyman." [30:30 - 30:50]

The wrestling world is hoping to see Cody Rhodes finally get to finish his story and become champion at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell who the former AEW EVP chooses as his WrestleMania opponent.

