WATCH: Cody Rhodes pays homage to Triple H during his match against top WWE star on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes paid homage to Triple H during his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The American Nightmare collided with The King of Strong Style in a Street Fight during the main event of the show. The stipulation was added to the bout after the duo were involved in a brawl backstage. The first time they faced each other was on the December 11, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. Rhodes emerged victorious in the match via Disqualification after he was blinded by the red mist.

During their rematch on this week's episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes hit Shinsuke Nakamura with the Pedigree, a move made famous by Triple H. Nakamura kicked out at two, and Cody had to find another way to get the win.

The former AEW TNT Champion has revealed in the past that Triple H is his favorite wrestler of all time outside of his father, the late legend Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare might have been paying homage to The Game by using his finisher on RAW. The Street Fight was won by Cody, who hit Shinsuke with the Cross Rhodes to emerge victorious.

