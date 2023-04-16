[WATCH] Cody Rhodes shares candid moment with former champion during WWE live event

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens joined Cody Rhodes in shouting the latter's theme song, "Whoaaaaa," during a recent WWE live event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

For the weekly Saturday Night's Main Event on April 15, the WWE roster stopped in Rio Rancho. Top stars from RAW and SmackDown competed at the live event broadcast from the R R Events Center.

The show began when Cody Rhodes entered the ring to make a statement. He disclosed that he had not received a medical clearance to compete. But as Imperium attacked Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle came out to make the save.

The main event was subsequently confirmed to be a six-man tag team match, and the former AEW star said he wanted to wrestle. Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and Gunther were all defeated by babyfaces to put a stop to the evening.

WWE shared a video on Twitter that showed The American Nightmare's entrance. In the video, The Prizefighter joins Rhodes and the WWE Universe to sing along to the Downstait's Kingdom "whoaaaaa," moment.

Check out the video below:

Dutch Mantell agreed with Triple H's justification for Cody Rhodes' defeat at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed Triple H's assertion that the "story never finishes" in WWE after Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39.

In the post-show press conference, The Game was questioned about the decision to keep Roman Reigns as Champion. According to HHH, Rhodes' "story never finishes" because it was only another chapter in the saga.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell responded to Triple H's remarks and concurred with his reasoning, and said he shared the same as a booker.

"The story is never finished cause I have never wrapped up a story. And apparently, he's not going to wrap up the story, and the reason I came to that conclusion in the first place is that wrestling fans don't forget. 'Wouldn't they hate each other three weeks ago?' But if you have a story that connects, that in the fan's mind makes sense, that's why the story doesn't finish," Dutch Mantell said.

Check out the full video below:

The Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All was predicted to be won by The American Nightmare over Roman Reigns.

Fans were shocked when The Tribal Chief managed to hang onto his gold due to an outside plot by his Bloodline stablemates.

What is the next step for Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes