[Watch] Current Champion returns to action against The Bloodline at WWE live event after recent injury scare

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens competed against Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline at the latest live event after a recent injury scare.

The Prizefighter and Sami Zayn have had a busy couple of recent days as they defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Usos at the weekend's live events. KO seemingly suffered a leg injury during Saturday Night's Main Event in Fort Wayne last night and was helped to the back, which left fans concerned.

However, the former Universal Champion put fans' minds at ease as he returned to action at Sunday Stunner, which took place on April 23 in Toledo, Ohio. Owens and Sami Zayn once again defended their tag team titles against The Usos at the house show. They were able to retain the title after KO delivered a Stunner to Jey Uso to pick up the victory for his team.

Kevin Owens will be in action at WWE Backlash

While Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were able to capture the tag team gold at WrestleMania 39, their feud with The Bloodline continued after the event. The duo were joined by Matt Riddle, who also has a score to settle against the heel faction.

Although Roman Reigns won't be in action at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, Solo Sikoa and The Usos are set to represent The Bloodline at the event. The Samoans will take on Owens, Zayn and Riddle in a six-max tag team match.

KO and Sami will also be in action on the upcoming SmackDown where they will defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Usos. While Jimmy and Jey may believe that everything is fine within The Bloodline, Paul Heyman hinted last Friday that The Tribal Chief is growing impatient with the duo.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent after his win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare was attacked by Brock Lesnar on the RAW after Mania and the two will collide at Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico.

