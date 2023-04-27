[WATCH] Current WWE star performs incredible 780lbs leg workout

WWE is filled with great athletes who have pulled off some incredible feats of strength. Sheamus recently shared a video of himself doing an insane workout that caught the eye of his fans.

Sheamus is one of the top stars in the company today. The former WWE Champion has proven that he is capable of putting on some of the best matches even at the age of 45.

The Celtic Warrior is also famous for his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel on YouTube outside of wrestling. He shares some of the most grueling workouts with his fans while inviting other WWE Superstars and athletes to share their best workouts.

Sheamus recently took to Twitter to share a video of himself doing a 780lbs belt squat. The insane workout caught the attention of fans.

It’s incredible to see a 45-year-old still achieving new milestones in the gym. He has shown his strength in the ring countless times and ensured that fans are aware of what he is capable of outside the ring too.

The Celetic Warrior has put on some incredible matches with Drew McIntyre and Gunther in recent months. Fans are hoping to see him win a title soon.

Fans are stunned by WWE star Sheamus' workout video

The Irishman has regularly surprised his fans with his feats of strength. Those who watch his Celtic Warrior Workouts regularly know what he is truly capable of.

However, fans were still stunned to see his strength in the video he posted on Twitter. Many fans reacted to the video and were in awe of The Celtic Warrior’s strength. One fan even suggested that Sheamus and Rick Boogs should have a competition to see who’s more powerful.

He could surprise fans by becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, or be the one to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship down the line.

Do you want to see The Celtic Warrior win another world championship before he retires? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

