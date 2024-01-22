Watch: Dominik Mysterio accidentally hits Judgment Day member at WWE live event

Dominik Mysterio was involved in a huge moment at a recent WWE live event when he accidentally struck his fellow Judgment Day team member, Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy was set to take on Jey Uso in a street fight during a WWE live event at Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday, January 21. During the match, Dominik Mysterio interfered as Priest had Jey in his grasp.

The former member of The Bloodline ducked Dirty Dom's attack, and the latter unfortunately struck Damian Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase instead. Following the attack, Jey Uso speared Dominik through a table that was inclined against the turnbuckles.

This was not the only gimmick match on the card. The main event of the night saw Cody Rhodes take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a rarely-seen Bullrope Match. The American Nightmare defeated the Japanese superstar to conclude an entertaining night of action.

Dominik Mysterio received praise from WWE legend Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His legacy spans multiple generations and he has gained immense knowledge of the industry.

He appeared on The Bump recently and praised Dominik Mysterio. The Viper stated that the former tag team champion had achieved a lot already and had a great future ahead of him.

"That kid [Dominik Mysterio] has got a h**l of a future in store. We haven't even seen anything from him yet, and he has already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people. I have been able to work with him on some live events recently. And the kid's good. He is good. So, yeah, he has got future by the balls, let's say." [From 39:06 to 39:27]

The Judgment Day member has already won the NXT North American Championship twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once. With many years ahead of him, his career trajectory will be an interesting one to follow.

