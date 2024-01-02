Watch: Drew McIntyre in a bad mood ahead of major title match at WWE RAW Day 1

Drew McIntyre seems in a bad mood ahead of his title match tonight on WWE RAW.

The veteran had a year to forget in 2023 but is hoping to start 2024 off on the right note tonight on the red brand. Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre tonight on the Day 1 episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary successfully defended the title against McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023 on November 4.

McIntyre has struggled to get back to the top of the card since coming up short against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022. He also failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther despite numerous chances in 2023.

Ahead of tonight's show, WWE shared a video of Drew McIntyre arriving at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. McIntyre was approached for an interview but was not interested and walked right by the cameraman, as seen in the video below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pitches unique storyline for Drew McIntyre

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Drew McIntyre portray a hired gun on RAW.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested an interesting storyline for the former champion moving forward. Russo stated that he would book McIntyre as a hired gun with no emotions, and fans would have no idea what his intentions were every week.

"I would book Drew as the hired gun. Babyface or heel, you'd never know what he is gonna eff up. It's almost like, after all this and everything, now he is a man on an island. He has got no emotions [...] That's how I'd book him." [From 01:18 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has captured the WWE Championship twice during his career, but both reigns occurred during the pandemic without fans present.

It will be fascinating to see if the 38-year-old can dethrone Seth Rollins and capture the World Heavyweight Championship tonight on the Day 1 episode of RAW.

