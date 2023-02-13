[WATCH] Epic Sami Zayn x 'Monster' video goes viral as WWE fans relive entire storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline 

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is at the center of the biggest storyline in all of pro wrestling, and the hype surrounding him is only getting better.

Zayn went from being an Honorary Uce to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to being The Tribal Chief's biggest enemy. Fans have unanimously hailed their storyline as the best piece of television written in WWE's recent history.

Recently, David Marcus made a beautiful compilation documenting Sami Zayn's journey ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns. He paired it with Imagine Dragons' hit song Monster to produce an epic video and shared it on his YouTube channel.

The compilation instantly gained attention from the WWE Universe, with many praising the creator for perfectly capturing Zayn's character. The viral video shows 'El Generico' in his element, the rise of Honorary Uce, the fall of The Bloodline, and the growing vengeance that unleashed the monster within the former Intercontinental Champion.

You can watch the full video below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Sami Zayn x Monster, video package.



#WWEChamber



Link creds: As if you didn't need to get anymore hyped for Sami Zayn v Roman Reigns in Canada next Saturday.

Fans quickly hijacked the comments section to rally behind Zayn as he pursues the next chapter in the fan-favorite storyline. Some said that with the recent build-up, Zayn should have been the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Here are some of the best reactions to the video:

Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after he couldn't take the cruelty inflicted by the group on his best friend, Kevin Owens. The former Honorary Uce then fell victim to the Tribal Chief's punishment.

Zayn hopes to land the first blow in his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Although The Master Strategist has developed immense hatred for The Bloodline, he still appears to share a close bond with one member.

Sami Zayn "acknowledges" Jey Uso in Roman Reigns' absence on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso made a huge return on the blue brand last week to help defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The Usos emerged victorious against Braun Strowman and Ricochet, but Jey didn't share his stance on reuniting with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

He refused to attack Sami Zayn and walked out on The Bloodline, leaving Roman Reigns irate. Zayn secretly caught up with Jey Uso on SmackDown and "acknowledged" him.

Shortly after, Roman Reigns conveyed a message via Paul Heyman that The Usos should be home for next week's SmackDown "to watch it from TV perspective."

Jimmy Uso seemingly didn't know about the interaction between Zayn and Jey, but Roman Reigns evidently watched everything. It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief responds on SmackDown's final show before Elimination Chamber.

