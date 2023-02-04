[Watch] Footage of Seth Rollins' arch-rival interacting with Becky Lynch backstage at a recent WWE show

Becky Lynch was seen interacting backstage with Seth Rollins' arch-rival, Cody Rhodes, at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare made his highly anticipated return to in-ring action during the 30-Man Rumble and made history on his first night back. Lynch, meanwhile, competed in the Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE recently uploaded a candid video that consisted of clips from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The video focused on several superstars, including Rhodes, who was seen speaking to Lynch backstage.

Check out Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch's backstage interaction [2:55-2:59]:

Lynch, who herself is a former Royal Rumble winner, will continue her feud with Bayley. At the Royal Rumble, the Irishwoman was eliminated by her arch-rival.

Bill Apter recently discussed Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Cody Rhodes took WWE by storm upon his recent return to the company. In his first singles match on RAW, he defeated Finn Balor.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter discussed Rhodes' performance at the Royal Rumble and his brief interaction against Gunther in the final stages. Apter said:

"Well, a lot of people knew Cody Rhodes was coming back to the Royal Rumble. But a lot of fans are upset Cody came out at that number, and that didn't have a whole ring to clear. However, to show what great shape he was back in, he went many, many minutes against Gunther, who put on an incredible performance, but Cody showed that he's ripe and ready."

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump “The biggest WrestleMania of all time… is going to be headlined by a Rhodes.” - @CodyRhodes “The biggest WrestleMania of all time… is going to be headlined by a Rhodes.” - @CodyRhodes #WWETheBump https://t.co/yAXfoewkE6

Apter further discussed whether Rhodes will be prepared for his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He added:

"Then, on Monday Night RAW against Finn Balor, Cody took a hell of a beating before he put Balor away, so I'm still doubting that Cody is 100% ready for Roman Reigns. We still got some for WrestleMania for Cody to get back into action. But he needs in-ring, actual in-ring work before he could defeat The Head of the Table."

As things stand, Rhodes and Reigns will collide at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 3738 votes