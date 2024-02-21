[Watch] John Cena pays tribute to Shah Rukh Khan; Bollywood Boys break the internet

In a trending video that has gained widespread attention, WWE legend John Cena was seen enthusiastically singing a hit song from a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

Renowned as the 'Baadshah of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan has earned global acclaim as one of the most accomplished and highest-paid actors. In an unexpected crossover, John Cena has paid homage to the iconic Indian actor, creating a buzz and excitement among fans across the globe.

In the video, Gurv Sihra, popularly known to wrestling fans as Sunil Singh from The Bollywood Boyz, was spotted at a gym where he met the 16-time WWE Champion. Sihra introduced Cena as a massive Shah Rukh Khan fan, and the two proceeded to pay tribute to the legendary Bollywood actor by singing the popular SRK song 'Bholi Si Surat.'

"Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs 💪🏽 @iamsrk @JohnCena @WWEIndia @SRKUniverse," Sihra wrote.

The Bollywood Boyz duo of Sunil and Samir Singh were part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2021. They played a significant role, particularly during Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship victory in 2017.

