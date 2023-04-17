[WATCH] Kevin Owens issues formal apology during WWE Live Show; goes through a table thanks to Cody Rhodes

WWE runs several live shows that are not televised. During one such event in El Paso, Texas, Kevin Owens issued an apology to the crowd. The Prizefighter apologized because of the mean things he said about them when he feuded with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Last year, Owens main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 38 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake made his in-ring return after 19 years and beat Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. In the build-up to his match against Austin, Kevin Owens took cheap shots at the people of Texas.

Yesterday, WWE held its live show in El Paso, where the crowd in attendance saw Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, and Cody Rhodes team up to face The Imperium. Owens won the match, and later the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion took it upon himself to make things right with fans in El Paso and the whole of Texas.

In the full-length video of the apology and the steps leading up to it, it looks like Cody Rhodes helped Owens by setting up a table in the center of the ring. After he went through the table of his own volition, Rhodes interacted with a fan asking him for a pen. He then asked his partner Owens to sign the table and give it away to a member of the crowd.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' battle against The Bloodline

Kevin Owens has been battling against The Bloodline for over two years now. He has challenged Roman Reigns multiple times for the Universal Championship. Most recently, Owens faced Reigns at the Royal Rumble this year for the undisputed world title but was defeated thanks to The Bloodline's interference.

At WrestleMania 39, however, Owens and Zayn beat The Usos to end their two-year 600-plus day tag team championship reign.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, was unable to beat Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania. Solo Sikoa and The Usos proved too much for The American Nightmare, who came up short even though Owens and Zayn came to his aid.

What did you think of Owens' apology? Let us know in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes