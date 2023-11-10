WATCH: LA Knight responds to WWE Superstar on social media by calling him an "incel"

LA Knight took to Twitter/X to respond to fellow SmackDown star Grayson Waller, who took shots at The Megastar after his loss to Roman Reigns.

At the recently concluded Crown Jewel premium live event, Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Knight. The closing moments of the match saw interference from The Bloodline, leading to yet another controversial win for The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Twitter/X, Waller took shots at Knight, to which The Megastar responded that he wasn't interested in social media beef. Knight further revealed that he had asked Nick Aldis to set up a match between the two men for SmackDown, which the SmackDown General Manager later confirmed on social media.

Check out Knight's message to Waller:

Eric Bischoff explained why LA Knight won't be affected by his loss to Roman Reigns

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about LA Knight's loss to Roman Reigns and why he thinks that The Megastar won't be affected by it.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained that it won't be difficult for Knight to pick up where he left off and that the loss to Reigns was going to help him. Bischoff said:

“You want the fans to want it more than LA Knight wants it. You want the fans to want it more than the company wants it. You want the fans to become undeniable in their desire to see Knight advance. I don’t think it’s going to be very difficult at all for Knight to pick up right where he left off, I really don’t. If anything, in a weird way, I think it’s going to help him."

Knight will be in action on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. He will aim to get back to his winning ways once again.

