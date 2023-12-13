[Watch] Liv Morgan shares humbling life update during WWE hiatus

Liv Morgan has shared a humbling life update while on hiatus from WWE.

Morgan has not competed in a match since the July 17 edition of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and then Morgan went on hiatus from the company.

The 29-year-old recently was cast in the film The Kill Room starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. The film was released earlier this year on September 29 to mixed reviews. WWE shared an interview with Morgan while she was on set, and she revealed that she is hoping to do more acting work in the future.

Morgan was spotted on the red carpet at The Iron Claw premiere this week but had a much more humbling life experience before the event. She took to Instagram to share a video of her shoveling feces before the premiere and noted that she was "keeping it humble."

"Keeping it humble before The Iron Claw premiere 😌😂💩," she wrote on Instagram.

WWE star Liv Morgan on how she deals with bullying

Liv Morgan recently shared how she deals with bullying as a public figure.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 2-time Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed that she tries not to pay attention to trolls online. Morgan added that she is sometimes bothered by cyberbullying but can shrug it off and continue having fun as a WWE Superstar:

"My experience with bullying has been a lot of cyberbullying in my career, like 'you're never gonna be a champion, you're not big enough, strong enough.' I just try to zone out, tune out, just not pay attention to it. Does it bother me sometimes? Yes. But how others see me is not my truth. So I just try to stick to just doing what I know and have fun while doing it," said Liv Morgan. (0:52 - 1:16)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Fans have made it known that they miss Liv Morgan on WWE television. Her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, has also disclosed that she misses Morgan on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see when the former champion decides to return to the squared circle down the line.

