[WATCH] Logan Paul's four-word reaction to Jake Paul's one-punch KO victory

Logan Paul reacted to his brother Jake Paul's massive knockout win over Andre August tonight.

Jake took on Andre August in a boxing fight in Orlando, Florida, tonight. He scored a first-round victory over August with a knockout punch.

Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, were in attendance for the fight. He shared the video of their reactions to his brother's win and a four-word message.

"He's done it again @jakepaul," Logan wrote.

Logan Paul on winning the US Title

Paul is currently the WWE United States Champion. He won the coveted belt after defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

The young gun recently chatted with Daily Mail and opened up about his big win over Mysterio.

"It's crazy," he said. "I really don't know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didn't really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off, and [the] next thing I know I'm fighting Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Championship and I won it." Paul went on to say, "It feels amazing. I'm shocked and I want to stay humble but f*** that, it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain't leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I'm gonna take over this industry bro. I'm gonna be the best." Paul did acknowledge that he'd have to continue to "work really hard."

Many fans aren't happy that Paul hasn't defended the US Title since winning. It remains to be seen who will be the one to challenge Paul for the belt in the coming months.

