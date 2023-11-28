WATCH: Randy Orton says yeet after making peace with former Bloodline member on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton made peace with former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

The Viper was sidelined and out of action for over a year. In mid-2022, he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos, as Orton was put out of action, courtesy of The Bloodline.

Upon return, he had some tension with Jey Uso, who was responsible for putting the Orton out of action. This week on RAW, Jey and Randy cleared the air with each other during a backstage segment. The segment concluded with Orton saying "yeet", a catchphrase mostly used by Jey.

Check out the video of Orton saying "yeet:"

Triple H opened up about Randy Orton's return to WWE

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton made his triumphant return to WWE, as he teamed up with Cody Rhodes and co.

The Apex Predator played a crucial role in Rhodes and his team's victory over Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day.

Speaking at the Survivor Series post-show press conference, The Game said he was incredibly proud of Orton.

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go... I've been there where they tell you, 'you might never do this again.'"

Triple H added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

On this week's RAW, Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio in his return singles match.

