[Watch] Rhea Ripley rolls WWE star to the back after he collapses in front of her at Live event

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest attractions in WWE currently. While The Eradicator looks more threatening than anyone on TV programming, she often displays her goofy side during house shows. The same was on display at the recently concluded Live event, where Ripley rolled Damian Priest to the back after he collapsed in front of her.

WWE held its second Live event of the week on Sunday, August 20, where every member of The Judgment Day except Dominik Mysterio was in action. While Ripley retained her Women's World Championship against Natalya, Damian Priest and Finn Balor came up short against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, respectively.

After a grueling match against The American Nightmare, Priest struggled to stay on his feet and collapsed before Rhea Ripley, who was present ringside. In a hilarious moment captured and posted online by a fan, The Eradicator was seen rolling her stablemate to the back.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are currently flourishing in WWE

The Judgment Day has undoubtedly been the top faction in WWE since the implosion of The Bloodline. All four members of the heel group have also made their presence felt on NXT besides being prominent faces on RAW.

Dominik and Rhea Ripley currently have gold around their waists as the latter is the Women's World Champion, while "Dirty" Dom recently captured the NXT North American Title. If all goes well, Damian Priest could soon bring more gold to the group as he holds the Money in the Bank contract and is guaranteed a title shot anytime he wants.

While there has been friction within the group in the past few weeks, they are seemingly still on the same page. However, JD McDonagh has been circling around them, and there is uncertainty regarding Balor's future in the faction. Fans can expect a clearer picture of the budding angle in the coming weeks.

