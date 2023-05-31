[WATCH] Rhea Ripley tells a WWE fan to kiss her a**

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley was involved in an interaction with a young WWE fan in attendance.

In the main event of RAW, Ripley's Judgment Day stablemates were involved in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

During the match, a young WWE fan sitting in the front row caught Ripley's attention. The Eradicator hilariously told the fan to kiss her a**.

At WWE Night of Champions, Ripley secured a historic win as she defeated Natalya within 69 seconds. This was her second SmackDown Women's Championship defense since winning the title on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately for Ripley's Judgment Day stablemates, things didn't turn out how they had hoped. On the latest episode of RAW, Damian Priest and Finn Balor suffered a loss to Rollins and Styles in the show's main event.

Bianca Belair wants to face Rhea Ripley in a dream match

At Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley might've successfully defended her title. However, it wasn't the same for Bianca Belair, whose historic RAW Women's Title defense came to an end at the hands of Asuka in Saudi Arabia.

The EST recently expressed her desire to face Ripley in a dream match. Speaking in an interview on the Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, The EST said:

"Everybody knows my dream opponents in the future. Of course, Rhea Ripley, which everyone talks about, Charlotte Flair, and Beth Phoenix. She was the very first person when I got into WWE that I saw, and I was like, 'I love what she represents. She's strong, but she still, you know, embraces her femininity.' And she was like the first person I saw myself into when I first got into WWE as far as like aesthetic wise and what she went to the ring representing,"

