  • [WATCH] Shocking moment occurs backstage on RAW between Asuka and Kairi Sane

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 13:13 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Asuka and Kairi Sane have had what appears to be the most toxic partnership we've seen in WWE in years, perhaps since Jey Uso's abuse in the early Bloodline days. A shocking moment occurred backstage in the aftermath of Crown Jewel 2025.

At Crown Jewel 2025, The Kabuki Warriors lost to Rhiyo, i.e, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. It was Iyo Sky who pinned Kairi Sane, and this was the point of contention between Asuka and Kairi on the RAW after the big PLE in Perth. Kairi Sane apologized for causing the defeat, and said she would do anything to make up for it. Asuka then informed her that she would have to go up against Rhea Ripley on RAW, much to the shock of Sane.

But as Kairi was pleading, Asuka slapped her across the face, and it led to a collectively audible gasp from the live crowd in Perth, Australia. Anybody watching it would have felt the same way, and we're sure you will too if you watch it. You can in the video below:

As we said, this dynamic has become quite a toxic one, as it's quite clear that Asuka is controlling, manipulative, and dominant. Even Wade Barrett noted that he saw Kairi unleash a much more aggressive side at Crown Jewel 2025.

Some fans noted that The Empress of Tomorrow essentially abandoned Kairi during the match, allowing Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley to get the victory. Even in her match against Ripley on RAW, she did everything in her power to unleash whatever she could against the much bigger and stronger Rhea Ripley.

Ultimately, Rhea Ripley would prevail, after which Asuka launched an attack on Iyo Sky. Ripley kicked her off the apron in revenge and looked to go further. Kairi interjected, and the Empress then took Ripley out with a DDT on the table.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
