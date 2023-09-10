[Watch] Solo Sikoa suffers shocking loss against Roman Reigns' former rival at WWE live event

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa has been holding down the fort for The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. However, The Enforcer was on the losing end of his match against AJ Styles at the latest live event, which is unlikely to sit well with the Tribal Chief.

AJ Styles has had his issues with The Bloodline in the last few weeks. He took on Jimmy Uso in a singles match on this week's SmackDown after the latter insulted Mia Yim a week prior. While the Phenomenal One was able to secure a victory over Jimmy, he was attacked by The Judgment Day and Solo Sikoa after the match.

The two got a chance to settle their differences at this week's Saturday Night Main Event which took place in Uniondale, New York. Solo Sikoa, who has just lost a handful of matches via pinfall or submission since making his main roster debut. suffered a shocking loss as AJ Styles rolled him up to come out on top.

The two men also had a match on SmackDown two weeks back where Solo Sikoa was able to secure the victory. It'll be interesting to see if Styles' recent clashes with Anoa'i family stars lead to a match with Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles had a fierce rivalry with Roman Reigns in the past

While AJ Styles may currently be dealing with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, he is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from The Tribal Chief. The two megastars have faced off against each other on numerous occasions in the past.

However, the duo have not locked horns on TV in a long time. Their last televised match came back in 2016 at Extreme Rules, but they also stood across from each other at a house show last year. However, recent developments have led many to think that a program between Styles and Roman Reigns is on the horizon.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently on a hiatus after his victory over Jey Uso at SummerSlam. If WWE is to go down the route of AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns, they'll have to wait until their biggest star returns.

