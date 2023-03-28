Ahead of her main event level title defense this weekend at WrestleMania 39, top WWE star Charlotte Flair has released a workout video showcasing her top-tier levels of strength.

The Queen is set to defend her SmackDown Women's title against the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania 39 this weekend in Los Angeles.

Before her huge title defense, Flair took to social media to show her fans as well as Rhea Ripley that she is indeed both mentally and physically ready for Mania.

Charlotte Flair regained the SmackDown Women's Championship on December 30, 2022, after returning to the ring from a 7-month hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

Rhea Ripley is ready for the biggest match of her WWE career

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble match last January, the Australian star wasted no time in picking Charlotte as her WrestleMania 39 opponent.

Having faced off against The Queen at Mania for the NXT Women's title in 2020 and losing, Ripley recently stated on Biography: WWE Legends why this rematch on the Grandest Stage of Them All means so much to her.

“This is a real redemption story in a way. I’m facing Charlotte Flair again,” Ripley said. “She is someone that I’ve never been able to knock off in a singles match. It’s definitely one of the biggest matches of my career. Knowing how many people will be in attendance at this WrestleMania, it will be so insane. I’m so excited.” (H/T TV Insider)

Having already captured the RAW and NXT Women's titles as well as Tag Team gold, Rhea Ripley will be looking to win the one championship that has eluded her entire WWE career at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

