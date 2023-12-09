"Watch out Tribal Chief" - WWE fans believe Roman Reigns is a "finished man" after CM Punk's truth bomb

CM Punk appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and took shots at several stars, including Roman Reigns. His words now have fans believing that The Tribal Chief will need to watch his back for some time.

Punk appeared on SmackDown and cut an interesting promo before the night came to an end. Unlike his promo on Monday Night RAW, his words on Friday night were much more fiery and packed a punch.

Punk took shots at several stars, including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

He also mentioned The Tribal Chief on the show and reminded Roman Reigns that he was once Paul Heyman’s client. His statement got the fans buzzing on social media soon after.

Many pointed out that Punk was not the top Paul Heyman client as Brock Lesnar held that spot. Meanwhile, others realized that Reigns may be in trouble as Heyman could turn against The Tribal Chief if the two men got into a rivalry.

It looks like the Best in the World will be getting into a rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins first. That could later lead to a rivalry between him and Roman Reigns.

CM Punk announced his entry into the 2024 Royal Rumble. The match will allow him to share the ring with some top superstars and ignite some more rivalries.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns could meet at WWE WrestleMania 40

CM Punk took shots at many top stars in WWE, including Cody Rhodes. He mentioned that he was there to finish the story and headline WrestleMania.

Rhodes has been looking to finish his story for several years and returned to WWE to win a world championship. He failed to do so after winning the Men's Royal Rumble last year and his dream to headline WrestleMania 39 faded away.

Fans are hoping to see The American Nightmare win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns for the world title again. However, it looks like CM Punk could take the spot following his return.

A match between Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 would make a lot of sense. However, WWE could turn things around and put Rhodes up against Rollins, while the Best in the World could get his hands on The Tribal Chief.

