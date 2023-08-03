Watch: TV weatherman hilariously quotes LA Knight in his reports

A Wisconsin weatherman has been hilariously working in quotes from popular WWE Superstar LA Knight into his weather reports.

LA Knight will be in action this Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Megastar will be competing in the SlimJim Battle Royal along with 19 other superstars. Knight recently came up short in the United States Championship Invitational tournament and the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match won by Damian Priest on July 1.

WEAU meteorologist Mike Dandrea has gone viral today after he created a compilation of his weather reports on TikTok. He uses multiple quotes from Knight and hilariously works them into his reports, as seen in the video below.

Pat McAfee claims WWE is aware of LA Knight's popularity

The former SmackDown commentator recently praised The Megastar and claimed that the 40-year-old superstar is getting pops from the crowd as if it were the Attitude Era.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former Indianapolis Colts punter noted that he is a massive fan of Knight and is incredibly happy for him. Pat McAfee added that WWE has to hear the incredible reaction he gets from the crowd every time his music hits.

"I got the chance to meet him. I'm like, 'Hey buddy, I'm a massive fan of yours.' Didn't really use him or anything. Then he was Max Dupri, which was something, certainly, but wasn't the whole LA Knight. Now that he's getting to be himself and kind of do everything he's done for his entire career, I'm incredibly happy for him. The pops he's getting whenever his music hits are f**king Attitude Era pops. WWE knows. They know that guy is...they hear the pop every time," said McAfee.

Despite his growing popularity, Knight has not had a substantial win on the main roster thus far. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the veteran following the SlimJim Battle Royal at SummerSlam.

Do you think Knight will win the SlimJim Battle Royal at the premium live event this Saturday? Let us know in the comments section below.

