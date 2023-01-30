[WATCH] "Unreal in-ring IQ" - Fans love what Roman Reigns did after Kevin Owens' botch at Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2023 ended with one of the most well-executed angles in recent times, as Sami Zayn got a massive pop after turning on Roman Reigns. The Bloodline leader wrestled a decent match against Kevin Owens before the show-closing segment, and one epic moment seems to have gone under the radar.

Reigns and Owens had the longest singles match of the evening as the Tribal Chief predictably retained the Undisputed World Championship against the Prizefighter.

The title showdown was a largely smooth affair as both competitors have faced each other on many occasions. However, there was one spot that could have ended up costly for Kevin Owens as the former Universal Champion lost his footing while attempting a double jump moonsault.

As seen in the footage below, Roman Reigns used his good presence of mind and his high in-ring IQ to roll over and save Owens from an awkward landing.

While some fans are convinced that a quick-thinking Roman Reigns changed his position based on Kevin Owens' botch, others believe the Samoan superstar was always going to roll over to his left irrespective of KO's mistake.

It was noted that Reigns was supposed to evade the moonsault, which he eventually did after Owens went for the risky ariel maneuver for the second time.

Whatever the reality of the situation, Roman's timely repositioning reduced the impact of what could have been a painful bump for Owens.

What happened after Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens' Royal Rumble main event?

Unlike previous editions, WWE refrained from getting back too many legendary stars and focused on showcasing the quality of the current roster. The enthralling Bloodline saga was kept for the end of the show, and it turned out to be a masterstroke from Triple H.

The post-match angle saw Sami Zayn hesitate to join The Bloodline in their beatdown on Kevin Owens. The former Intercontinental Champion couldn't contain himself as he attacked The Tribal Chief with a chair, which was a callback to Seth Rollins' betrayal of The Shield from years ago.

"The chair shot heard around the world" got Sami Zayn and all the performers involved in getting one of the loudest pops in wrestling history.

An emotional Jey Uso also walked away before the cameras stopped rolling, adding another fascinating layer to an already-iconic storyline.

Did you like how WWE booked the finish of Royal Rumble 2023? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

