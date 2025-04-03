WATCH: Unseen footage of Dominik Mysterio losing his cool after being inappropriately touched by a WWE fan

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio plays the role of a heel in the Stamford-based promotion. While the crowd going after Dominik and insulting him usually does not affect the superstar, a fan recently caused the former NXT North American Champion to lose his cool.

Ad

On X (formerly Twitter), a clip of a fan is going viral in which she allegedly touched Dominik inappropriately. The post that mentioned this incident was a quote-tweeted post. The original post had a video of CM Punk being touched by a female fan ringside.

While the Punk incident is something completely different, the video in which Dominik was involved contained him losing his cool and uttering the words, "F**k off." If one sees the video properly, The Judgment Day member seems to be mad off by what transpired.

Ad

Trending

Check Dominik Mysterio's video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE RAW Superstar addressed rumors of having heat with Dominik Mysterio

While Dominik Mysterio has managed to create many enemies in his young career, the biggest worry Judgment Day fans had is the visible tension between him and his stablemate Finn Balor. Many believed this tension could lead to the faction breaking up.

However, after RAW's recent episode, Balor addressed the rumors of heat between him and Dominik. He said:

Ad

"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back."

Ad

On RAW this week, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio registered a big win as they beat Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match. This victory was much needed for The Judgment Day given their rough patch of form in recent times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback