[Watch] What happened with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after WWE RAW went off the air?

The aftermath of WWE RAW can often be eventful. This week's episode was no different as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory were involved in an angle after the show went off the air.

This week's edition of the red brand was headlined by Becky Lynch, who took on Bayley and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat match with a chance to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at stake. However, The EST of WWE won the bout to deny her former rivals an opportunity to punch their tickets to WrestleMania.

While Becky Lynch was on her way back, she came face-to-face with Austin Theory, who was out to face Seth Rollins in a dark match. The Visionary also soon came out and had a heartfelt moment with his wife before making his way to the ring.

The off-air match was won by Rollins, who put Austin Theory through a table before delivering a curb stomp. The duo has been in a heated rivalry for months and will be competing for the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

Seth Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins featured on The Miz TV segment on RAW this week. The Visionary has been involved in a war of words with Logan Paul ever since the latter eliminated him from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

During the Miz TV segment, Rollins refused to speak about the social media megastar, stating that he did not deserve it. The former WWE Champion added that Paul only cares about making money while he cares about the pro wrestling business.

However, Rollins was soon agitated by The A-Lister, who pointed out that he had been in the main event of WrestleMania while The Visionary hadn't. This led to Rollins punching Miz in the face. As he was getting ready to stomp the former WWE Champion, he was interrupted by Austin Theory. However, Seth Rollins managed to fend off the 25-year-old.

The Miz then attacked Rollins and tried to hit the Skull-Crushing Finale, but the latter escaped and superkicked him before hitting the Stomp. Theory then appeared from behind and hit the A-Town Down to end the segment.

