[Watch] What Roman Reigns said to a popular YouTuber during his WWE Royal Rumble match with Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Tribal Chief stole the show for many reasons on a memorable night, one of them being his message to YouTuber Brandon Collymore, also known as BDE.

This was Reigns' first title match of 2023, as he kick-started the year on a winning note. Before the Royal Rumble, his last title bout was against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Sitting in the front row at the Royal Rumble, BDE took to Twitter to share a hilarious clip of what Reigns told him midway through his match with Owens.

Check it out below:

Post-match, The Bloodline and Sami Zayn finally went their separate ways, as The Honorary Uce betrayed Reigns by hitting him with a chair shot to the back.

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 has been confirmed. He will face this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, who confirmed the same on Monday Night RAW.

Rhodes was absent from WWE TV for months after suffering a pectoral injury last year. His return was confirmed for this year's Royal Rumble Match. Entering at #30, The American Nightmare went toe-to-toe with Gunther in the closing stages of the Rumble before eliminating the Intercontinental Champion.

Rhodes can now make history by winning a world championship for the first time in his WWE career.

Reigns, meanwhile, is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. Despite no official confirmation from WWE, he will probably face Sami Zayn in Montreal, Canada.

The Bloodline's ongoing drama is more likely to unfold this week on WWE SmackDown.

