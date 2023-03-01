Watch: WWE airs local commercial that appears to have originally been made for Sasha Banks

Did WWE troll their fans in Boston about a potential return for Sasha Banks?

John Cena will return to WWE next week in Boston, but last night the company seemingly teased another hometown hero in the process.

WWE aired a local commercial in Boston last night during Monday Night RAW for the upcoming return of John Cena. The odd thing, however, is that the commercial was seemingly designed for former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks instead.

As you can see in the embedded tweet below, WWE began the advertisement in the Sasha Banks font, with the words:

"Boston the return you've been banking on"

The commercial then suddenly shifts to the announced return of John Cena. While we aren't sure why the company would take this approach, the WWE Universe feels that the beginning of this commercial was designed to make you believe that The Boss was returning to the company.

Hound @ThatOneHound BROO NO WAY LMFAO THEY HYPED THIS UP LIKE SASHA BANKS WAS RETURNING #WWERaw BROO NO WAY LMFAO THEY HYPED THIS UP LIKE SASHA BANKS WAS RETURNING #WWERaw https://t.co/a1XAOZkwOE

Will the former Sasha Banks work with All Elite Wrestling in the future?

It doesn't appear that Banks will be returning to WWE anytime soon. However, the possibility of her appearing for All Elite Wrestling is wide open if she chooses to walk through the infamous forbidden door.

After meeting at Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the first time earlier this year, Mercedes Moné and All Elite Wrestling EVP Kenny Omega have continued to exchange pleasantries on social media. The former Sasha Banks recently sent out a tweet to The Cleaner, tweeting out:

"So nice to meet you @KennyOmegamanX until our paths meet again *five shining star emojis*," Mercedes Moné said in a tweet.

Kenny Omega responded and got fans talking as he teased the possibility of the two IWGP Champions teaming up for a future mixed tag team match, tweeting back:

"Our work with NJPW isn't quite done yet, so I'm sure they will! I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too... *Thinking face emoji* *fist bump emoji*," Kenny Omega tweeted in response.

What do you make of this odd WWE commercial? Do you think this commercial was initially designed for The Boss and repurposed for John Cena? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : Was this commercial initially designed for Sasha Banks? Yes No 0 votes