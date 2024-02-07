[WATCH] WWE star calls LA Knight's talking "s**t chat" ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth

LA Knight is still carrying momentum after the Royal Rumble, and it looks like WWE has a different direction in mind for him this month.

For weeks now, SmackDown's Grayson Waller has been teasing a potential matchup against The Megastar of WWE. If the company wants to book the Aussie on his home turf, perhaps Knight may be the ideal opponent.

Most recently, BINGE and WWE Australia shared a collab post on Instagram featuring Waller and Knight. As far as the "Aussie Icon" is concerned, The Megastar's talking - which he is known for - is just "s**t chat" and nothing more. He further went on to mock the shape of his rival's face.

Check out the video clip below:

There have been rumors floating around that the company wants LA Knight to contend for Logan Paul's United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. Considering the former Million Dollar Champion's recent comments, do not be surprised if he issues a challenge to The Maverick in the next few weeks.

Logan Paul wants to take away everything The Megastar of WWE has earned thus far

Logan Paul won the United States Championship from Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia late last year. Since November 4, he has defended the belt only once, and that was last month at Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens.

From what transpired on the latest episode of SmackDown, it looks like the former Universal Champion is getting another crack at the gold.

During the summer of last year, a showdown between Logan Paul and LA Knight was teased. On the IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick talked about how he hated The Megastar owing to his insane popularity among the masses:

"I see old man Ricker, LA Knight, coming in the WWE. They love him. I hate that they love him, and they hate me that I hate him. We got a little bit of a thing. I was in his face last night (referring to their interaction on RAW prior to Money in the Bank) and it felt a little real."

Logan Paul further explained why the match needs to happen between him and LA Knight:

"Like, I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them. They appreciate the time, and the fact that he's earned it, and I get that, and I'd love to take that all away in one night."

Despite initially disliking the idea of two rising stars facing one another at the Show of Shows, Eric Bischoff recently changed his mind when he considered the US Title being on the line.

