[WATCH] WWE Superstar references CM Punk's infamous AEW All Out incident at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, referenced his rival CM Punk's infamous AEW All Out incident.

At the 2022 All Out pay-per-view, Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event to win the AEW World Championship. However, it was his post-match comments in the media scrum that took the professional wrestling world by storm. Punk, joined by Tony Khan, addressed several media outlets and brought up his real-life issues with Colt Cabana. He also took shots at AEW EVPs, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

During the WrestleMania Kickoff Show, McIntyre gifted muffins to Punk. During his AEW All Out press conference, The Second City Saint was famously eating muffins from Mindy's Bakery.

Watch McIntyre bring muffins for Punk:

EC3 commented on CM Punk's latest comments against AEW

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, CM Punk opened up about his time in AEW. The former WWE Champion discussed his brawl with Jack Perry, which eventually led to his departure from the company. He also spoke about Tony Khan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed Punk's response to the questions asked by his interviewer Ariel Helwani. He also stated that Punk was asked certain questions and he tackled them well, also adding the fact that the Second City Saint did not go to the show with a "vendetta" against AEW.

“He tackled the questions. It's not like he went out there with a vendetta. Interviewer, asked him a question, he shed light on a lot of things that a lot of people have said who don't have his first hand experience, but they just know through the scuttlebu** through talking to people and through the entire perception of a product like everybody wants the product to succeed. Everybody here wants there to be a WWE alternative, a number two that can challenge for number one, a place where people can go and make a good living that produces great work, great art, great sport, great entertainment and when it's not happening because of things like no matter what, if you're going to be a leader, whether it's your fault or not, everything starts and stops with you," he said.

CM Punk will be a special guest commentator for Drew McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

