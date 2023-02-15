[WATCH] WWE Superstar Seth Rollins plays with young "Honorary Uce" in a wholesome video

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was caught on camera while playing with a young fan after RAW went off the air.

The Architect competed in a dark match after this week's RAW, where he locked horns with United States Champion Austin Theory. Following the bout, The Architect spent some time meeting with the fans in the audience.

There, he spotted a young fan sporting an Honorary Uce t-shirt. Seth Rollins went up to the kid and played with him while another fan nearby recorded their adorable interaction. You can watch the full video below:

ig: cranky_cody Seth Rollins is for the kids, wholesome content 🥲🥲🥲ig: cranky_cody Seth Rollins is for the kids, wholesome content 🥲🥲🥲 🎥 ig: cranky_cody https://t.co/1f9328JsH2

Rollins can be heard praising the kid for staying up through the show as he greeted the young fan with the utmost affection.

The post immediately garnered a lot of attention on social media as WWE fans hailed Seth Rollins for creating a special memory with the kid. Others also revealed that The Architect always interacts with fans, even after house shows.

Before his match, Becky Lynch danced to Rollins' theme song and greeted her husband with a quick kiss before heading backstage.

Brock Lesnar also interacted with the same kid when he was making his entrance on RAW. He tricked the young fan by giving him his hat and snatching it back within seconds, leaving fans in splits.

WWE fans react to video of Seth Rollins interacting with a young fan on RAW

The WWE Universe loved watching Seth Rollins play with the young fan and joked about how the latter could return for a match against The Architect in the future. Many noted how the video shows Rollins' "dad side" as he welcomed a beautiful baby with Becky Lynch in 2020.

Below are a few of the best reactions to the video:

Thomas 👋 @FIFASLAYER7 @WrestleOps This gonna be a great thing to look back at when the kid grows up @WrestleOps This gonna be a great thing to look back at when the kid grows up 😂

Peach @peachandgenie @WrestleOps The little kiss on the head 🥹 @WrestleOps The little kiss on the head 🥹

Erika Savana @SavanaErika 🥲 @WrestleOps He was definitely thinking about Roux being that age @WrestleOps He was definitely thinking about Roux being that age 😭🥲

𝙉𝙤𝙞𝙧 🇲🇽 @xodaniiel_ @WrestleOps That kid is going to be in a video package 15 years from now lol @WrestleOps That kid is going to be in a video package 15 years from now lol

Omni Man @d21lewis @WrestleOps Seth is going to betray that baby at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. @WrestleOps Seth is going to betray that baby at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event.

Seth Rollins is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this weekend. He will join Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest in their bid to dethrone Austin Theory as the United States Champion inside the unforgiving steel structure.

