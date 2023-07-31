"We called him a mad man" - Paul Heyman's "spoiler" about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline five years ago blows WWE fans' minds

Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline by his side for nearly three years. It looks like nothing can stop Reigns from becoming one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time. Surprisingly, Heyman predicted the future for The Tribal Chief in 2018.

In 2018, Heyman was working with the then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was in a rivalry with The Beast and had a few segments on the mic with Paul Heyman.

During one such segment, The Wiseman said that Reigns could win the title and become the new client of The Beast’s Advocate. It was an outlandish prediction that no one thought would ever come true.

However, in August 2020, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman formed an alliance following the former’s return to the ring. They slowly built up momentum and started The Bloodline.

A video of Heyman predicting the future in 2018 was shared by a fan on Twitter. The post took social media by storm as fans could not believe how it had come true.

Check out the fan reactions below:

TheDemon166 @TDemon166 @PromoMomentsWWE That wasn’t a prediction, that was a spoiler.

GreyRoseRaz @GreyRoseRaz @PromoMomentsWWE Man that’s some serious foreshadowing and we didn’t even realize it back then🤯

Saranga Pathirana @Saranga619 @PromoMomentsWWE When Paul Heyman predicted future

Summer Renaissance☀️ @mindfulofmani This aged very well, because where are we five years later? Who's the champion, and who is by his side? twitter.com/promomomentsww…

Paul Heyman is regarded as one of the best managers in the business. He has given fans some incredible moments during his illustrious run with WWE.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently on the back foot. It will be interesting to see whether he and Heyman can rebuild the Bloodline or not.

WWE veteran thinks former Bloodline member should not dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The former Bloodline member watched the faction crumble before being the final member to walk out of it with his brother.

At Money in the Bank, Jey Uso became the first man to pin Reigns in 1294 days. However, Dutch Mantell believes that he should not win against The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Smack Talk, the wrestling legend said that Jey is a tag team star, and the company should not split The Usos. Instead, Reigns should go over him and continue his dominant run.

"I don't think so. He's [Jey Uso] a tag team [star]. You can't split a tag team, because you have more negatives than you do positives. Roman Reigns is the wheel that runs them. If something happens to Roman, you better get another tire or two or three because you're going to have trouble bumping down the road," said Mantell.

It will be interesting to see how the creative team books the big clash for SummerSlam on August 5.

