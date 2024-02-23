"We don’t deserve R-Truth" - WWE Universe reacts to veteran's unique update

The WWE Universe recently lauded R-Truth for his impeccable comic timing following a recent social media update.

The 52-year-old has been one of the most entertaining characters in WWE since his return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former United States Champion has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day since.

The heel faction will be a major attraction at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, with Rhea Ripley defending her title in her home country and the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending their titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

R-Truth recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself stating he had reached Austria, but he could not see anyone there. The former United States Champion has seemingly reached the wrong country:

WWE fans were amused by the hilarious post, as they appreciated the veteran for his character work in the comments section. You can check some of the best reactions below:

Dave Meltzer did not like R-Truth getting pinned on Monday Night RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Truth teamed up with The Miz and DIY to take on The Judgment Day in a Four-on-Four tag team match. The match ended with Damian Priest pinning the former WWE Hardcore Champion to secure the win for his team.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained the issue he had with the match involving Truth and The Judgment Day. The veteran journalist explained that the former TNA star should not have been pinned, considering his popularity among fans. He said:

"Great match, but the wrong finish. They had three other guys that weren't nearly as over as R-Truth. I know in their slotting, R-Truth is this comedy guy who you don't take seriously, but, at some point, when someone gets hot, you don't have to beat them. Just because you slotted them at a certain level. When someone breaks past that level, you should book based on that. And they did not adapt." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The 64-year-old further suggested either Tommaso Ciampa or Johnny Gargano could have taken the pinfall instead:

"He's been at shows; he's been at house shows; he's getting a big pop. You can beat Gargano, you can beat Ciampa; it doesn't matter, you know what I mean?"

Truth is one of the most loved performers in the world of professional wrestling, despite him not holding any titles since the 24/7 Championship. With The Miz constantly teaming up with the veteran performer, several fans expect the duo to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title at WrestleMania XL.

