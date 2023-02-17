"We got your back"- Injured WWE star sends a message to Roman Reigns' fierce rival

Backed by The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. The Tribal Chief could face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, and it looks like AJ Styles has the latter's back ahead of the potential match.

The American Nightmare booked his date with destiny at the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Cody will main event this year's WrestleMania against the winner of Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn. However, the feud between The Bloodline and Rhodes has already begun after a war of words involving Cody and Paul Heyman took a personal turn a couple of weeks back.

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed that he'll be teaming up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. at upcoming WWE live events. Like Gallows and Anderson, the American Nightmare is also a former member of the famous Bullet Club. Rhodes also got the backing of former Bullet Club leader AJ Styles ahead of his upcoming war against The Bloodline.

"Sounds like a good team. We got your back."

Roman Reigns has a rich history with AJ Styles in WWE

AJ Styles is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Roman Reigns. The duo had a heated feud for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2016. While Styles was backed by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Tribal Chief had the support of his cousins The Usos. The duo last met at a live event in Canada last year, where Reigns once again defeated The Phenomenal One.

The Head of the Table will have one final challenge in the form of Sami Zayn before he meets Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. The former NXT Champion will face Reigns at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Cody and Zayn also came face-to-face on WWE RAW earlier this week, where The American Nightmare hyped the Master Strategist, stating that he wants to face Sami at WrestleMania. However, Roman Reigns has proven time and time again why he has been the most dominant champion in the last 30 years and is bound to have a trick up his sleeve for the epic clash this Saturday.

