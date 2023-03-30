"We got Stardust over THIS?!!! WTF!!!" - WWE fans want 'heel' Cody Rhodes to bring back bold gimmick that was rejected 7 years ago

An old video of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes exploring a new heel gimmick recently went viral on Twitter again.
Towards the end of his first run in the promotion, Cody repeatedly visited the Performance Center to work on new characters, but all his ideas were seemingly rejected. However, he admitted remembering one gimmick that would show him playing a heel inspired by MARVEL's Tony Stark.
Cody Rhodes featured with his wife Brandi Rhodes (then known as Eden) in the clip where they cut a promo on disrespectful treatment shown to the "heir of the Rhodes Dynasty." He also took shots at John Cena and Rey Mysterio and compared himself to the legendary superstars.
The video was never shown on television but was later uploaded to YouTube. It has now resurfaced on social media and has divided the WWE Universe.
While few are not the biggest fans of Cody Rhodes' Tony Stark-like persona, others believe the gimmick has immense potential. Some also suggested that he should adopt this character when he slowly turns heel after potentially winning the world championship at WrestleMania.
Here's how fans reacted to the video showing Cody Rhodes working on a heel character:
Considering the broad division in fans' opinions of the aforementioned character, it will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes ever brings back this gimmick should he turn heel.
Cody Rhodes reveals details of "backstage heat" with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins
The American Nightmare was involved in a brutal rivalry with Seth Rollins last year, with the two superstars delivering intense matches across three premium live events. In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes revealed that wrestlers have a lot of backstage competition.
He asserted that his participation in the main event of 'Mania alongside Roman Reigns would not sit well with others. Cody then named Seth Rollins as someone he can't stand, and The Architect seemingly shares that feeling. The American Nightmare revealed that he almost got into a physical altercation with Rollins backstage in front of higher-ups and other superstars.
The WWE Universe is convinced that he only made those comments to maintain kayfabe, protecting his first and most vicious feud since his return.
How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!