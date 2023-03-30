"We got Stardust over THIS?!!! WTF!!!" - WWE fans want 'heel' Cody Rhodes to bring back bold gimmick that was rejected 7 years ago

An old video of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes exploring a new heel gimmick recently went viral on Twitter again.

Towards the end of his first run in the promotion, Cody repeatedly visited the Performance Center to work on new characters, but all his ideas were seemingly rejected. However, he admitted remembering one gimmick that would show him playing a heel inspired by MARVEL's Tony Stark.

Cody Rhodes featured with his wife Brandi Rhodes (then known as Eden) in the clip where they cut a promo on disrespectful treatment shown to the "heir of the Rhodes Dynasty." He also took shots at John Cena and Rey Mysterio and compared himself to the legendary superstars.

The video was never shown on television but was later uploaded to YouTube. It has now resurfaced on social media and has divided the WWE Universe.

I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day. https://t.co/9n01JMvegL

While few are not the biggest fans of Cody Rhodes' Tony Stark-like persona, others believe the gimmick has immense potential. Some also suggested that he should adopt this character when he slowly turns heel after potentially winning the world championship at WrestleMania.

Here's how fans reacted to the video showing Cody Rhodes working on a heel character:

yoooo after roman beats cody they should have him very slowly turn heel & use this character. would be dope to do imo

It's happening! Infinity war this weekend, then End Game at WM40 lol Cody is the one🫰

𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻 @jordanjabroni



Cody has, through a battle of attrition, forged a wrestling persona that is inspired by a lot - but is definitely 'Cody Rhodes'.



I don't know what everyone else is talking about... this sucks

Cody has, through a battle of attrition, forged a wrestling persona that is inspired by a lot - but is definitely 'Cody Rhodes'.

This would be just another 'trendy' gimmick riffing on pop culture.

Jessica💗 @ReignsProphecy Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



What was he going to do, come out in a suit of armor?

Soul 🦊🍜🍥🔞 @soulembrace2010 Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



We got Stardust over THIS?!!! WTF!!!

J.Mack @mackey_jermaine Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



I was so mad they ain't let him run this

Billy Swanson @The_Swan_Man Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



Glad he found his voice/a personality. Yikes!

Rev. Rome @ItsJustRome_ Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



Lmao thank god this didn't materialize

Lee Greene @LG1092 Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



I'd love to have seen this on tv

Considering the broad division in fans' opinions of the aforementioned character, it will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes ever brings back this gimmick should he turn heel.

Cody Rhodes reveals details of "backstage heat" with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

The American Nightmare was involved in a brutal rivalry with Seth Rollins last year, with the two superstars delivering intense matches across three premium live events. In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes revealed that wrestlers have a lot of backstage competition.

Seth Rollins is the closest I've ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn't happen.

-Cody Rhodes on The Dan LeBatard Show



-Cody Rhodes on The Dan LeBatard Show Seth Rollins is the closest I’ve ever had to backstage turning into a fist fight in front of all of our peers and upper management. It didn’t happen.-Cody Rhodes on The Dan LeBatard Show https://t.co/caNapFZn0i

He asserted that his participation in the main event of 'Mania alongside Roman Reigns would not sit well with others. Cody then named Seth Rollins as someone he can't stand, and The Architect seemingly shares that feeling. The American Nightmare revealed that he almost got into a physical altercation with Rollins backstage in front of higher-ups and other superstars.

The WWE Universe is convinced that he only made those comments to maintain kayfabe, protecting his first and most vicious feud since his return.

