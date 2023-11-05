"We all knew this day would come" - Fans turn emotional as John Cena drops retirement hint on social media

WWE star John Cena took a vicious beatdown at the hands of Solo Sikoa during their singles match at Crown Jewel on Saturday.

Heading into the match, there was much speculation about whether Cena could get the job done in one-on-one competition. The Cenation Leader hadn't won a singles match since 2018, and the doubts of his retirement were seemingly creeping in. During the bout, Sikoa hit an unprecedented 11 Samoan Spikes on the legend, putting him down for the win.

After the match, John Cena, on his Instagram handle, posted an image of David Beckham's retirement with French football club PSG from 2013. This got fans talking about Cena's retirement from in-ring competition. Although the 16-time World Champion has had a career spanning over two decades, his supporters are still not ready for him to hang up his boots.

Some fans suggested that he should win his 17th world title before walking away from the squared circle. Another Twitter user posted that regardless of whether this was his last bout, Cena has had a legendary career to look back on. They thanked the veteran for all the memories and entertaining matches.

John Cena got tremendous applause from the fans after his match

After the brutal assault from Solo Sikoa during the contest, John Cena took some time to regain his bearings as the fans in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, watched with bated breath.

Even when he got to his feet, the legendary star was showing the effects of the Samoan Spikes that he took. Emotions were running high as the spectators gave The Cenation Leader a massive round of applause for his performances over his long career. He also acknowledged the fans in the Mohammed Abdu Arena and slowly made his way to the back.

You can view the crowd's reaction to Cena's loss against Sikoa at Crown Jewel below:

It will be interesting to see if Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect will be on SmackDown this week and in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Will he continue his feud with Sikoa and The Bloodline ahead of the high-profile premium live event in Chicago? Only time will tell.

Do you think this was the last time we saw Cena in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

