"We know what's coming" - WWE fans react to Bloodline member picking 8-time champion to win the Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just around the corner, and a Bloodline member wants to see an eight-time champion win the men's namesake match. However, the WWE Universe does not see that happening as a bigger plan could be in the creative team’s minds.

This year’s Royal Rumble will see many top stars enter the 30-man elimination match. CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre are a few of the big names who have already announced their entry into the match.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw an intense backstage segment involving The Bloodline. The faction’s Wiseman, Paul Heyman, was seen instructing Jimmy Uso to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and bring the World Heavyweight Championship to the faction at WrestleMania 40.

The idea may sound good on paper, but it did not work for many WWE fans. Several people took to X/Twitter to point out that the eight-time tag team champion was not a favorite to win the match. Others noted that he would simply reignite his rivalry with his brother, Jey Uso, heading into WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Most fans do not want Jimmy Uso to win the 30-man elimination match.

The Jey Uso factor is keeping fans' hopes for a massive clash alive.

It looks like a sarcastic WWE fan made it to the reactions column.

One fan dreams of seeing John Cena return at the 2024 Royal Rumble to prevent The Bloodline members from winning the match.

Another fan cannot imagine the reaction Jimmy Uso would get if he won the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Bloodline's enemies will target the former tag team champion as soon as they get a chance, according to a fan.

It will be great to see Jimmy and Jey Uso come face to face during the 30-man elimination match. They could have an epic showdown before one eliminates the other to kickstart their rivalry heading into WrestleMania 40. It is time for the Stamford-based company to pull the trigger on the feud.

The Bloodline will have a tough WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event

The Bloodline’s leader, Roman Reigns, will have to face three other men in a Fatal Four-Way Match to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The match would have originally seen either one of Randy Orton, LA Knight, or AJ Styles compete if The Tribal Chief had not interfered in their Triple Threat Match to crown the number one contender for the title.

On the other hand, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will both likely enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year. The heel faction has picked up way too many rivalries over the past few years, and that could see them become the hottest targets during the contest.

WWE fans can expect to see an entertaining premium live event on Saturday night. It will test The Bloodline’s temperament as it will need to fight from underneath to pick up some big wins.

